Carrier Strike Group 4 and 15 Cross Talks

Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 Rear Adm. Max McCoy, front row third from right, and Commander, Carrier Strike Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, commander of CSG-15, front row second from left, post for a group photograph with their teams at the conclusion of Carrier Strike Group 4-15 Cross Talks. The multi-day event provided an opportunity to align and synchronize efforts across teams to support the Navy’s delivery of highly-capable forces to Numbered Fleet and Combatant Commands that integrate with the Joint Force, Allies, and partners. Carrier Strike Groups 4 and 15 mentor, train and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)