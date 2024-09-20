Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 4 and 15 Cross Talks [Image 1 of 3]

    Carrier Strike Group 4 and 15 Cross Talks

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dominique Lasco 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 Rear Adm. Max McCoy, left, speaks with Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15 during the opening session of Carrier Strike Group 4-15 Cross Talks. The multi-day event provided an opportunity to align and synchronize efforts across teams to support the Navy’s delivery of highly-capable forces to Numbered Fleet and Combatant Commands that integrate with the Joint Force, Allies, and partners. Carrier Strike Groups 4 and 15 mentor, train and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8656335
    VIRIN: 240917-N-KK330-1029
    Resolution: 4959x3301
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
