Carrier Strike Group 4 and 15 Cross Talks

Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 Rear Adm. Max McCoy, center, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15 Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, center, meet with Mr. James Midkiff, director of Fleet Joint Training for U.S. Fleet Forces Command before for a tour of the Hefti Global Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Operations Center on board Naval Air Station Oceana’s Dam Neck Annex. The tour was part of Carrier Strike Group 4-15 Cross Talks. The multi-day event provided an opportunity to align and synchronize efforts across teams to support the Navy’s delivery of highly-capable forces to Numbered Fleet and Combatant Commands that integrate with the Joint Force, Allies, and partners. Carrier Strike Groups 4 and 15 mentor, train and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)