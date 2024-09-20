Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    A family gathering in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in July 2022, featuring CW2 Jesus Duran with his brother Eudis, sister Hilda, and mother Santa, capturing a moment of familial bonding and their strong ties to the homeland.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 19:52
    This work, Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army

