A tender moment from CW2 Jesus Duran’s childhood shows him at six years old dining with his mother, illustrating the close relationship and her influential role in his upbringing after immigrating from the Dominican Republic to New York.
Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army
