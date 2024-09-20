Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army

-Heritage: The Heartbeat of Our Identity



Heritage shapes more than our traditions; it forms the heartbeat that guides our actions and molds our stories, both in moments of peace and in the echoes of conflict. It's the invisible thread that weaves through our core values, experiences, and the enduring commitments we make. This rhythm of heritage is not just a backdrop but the rich narrative we carry forward in every step of our journey.



-Echoes of the Past, Rhythms of the Present



The pulse of a people often lives in its music, its food, and the faces that wear its history. It lives in the stories of those who cross borders, blending cultures and carving new identities. CW2 Jesus A. Duran, who serves with the 10th Support Group, embodies this balance—life at the intersection of Dominican Heritage, American reality, and military service.



He highlights the foundational role of family and community support throughout his life. "The unwavering support of family and community has greatly impacted me. This principle has been a constant throughout my life, from my childhood through my career in the Army."



-The Invisible Threads of Legacy



Duran recounts the beginnings of his journey. "I was born in the Dominican Republic, and in 1987, my mother brought me to New York when I was three years old," he recalls. "While she spoke little of our homeland, her dedication to hard work and commitment to family conveyed everything that needed to be said."



Raised by a single mother, Duran's early life was steeped in resilience. His mother's strength and determination shaped his approach to life and service. "Although our heritage was not frequently discussed, I have always been aware of my origins," Duran reflects. "My mother's unwavering determination to overcome adversity has profoundly influenced my approach to every challenge, particularly in my service in the Army."

These principles have become a cornerstone of his philosophy, mirroring the resilience seen throughout his community. "We excel regardless of the circumstances; this resilience is a vital aspect of our identity," he asserts.



-Narratives Woven on the Fabric of Time



For Duran, the ultimate symbol of resilience is closer to home. "My mother is everything to me. Her relentless dedication and hard work were instrumental in providing for our family," he recounts, reflecting on the challenges they faced together.



Her legacy continues to inspire his actions and leadership within the Army. "She exemplifies the hard work and sacrifice characteristic of many in our community," Duran notes. "When I consider the essence of strength, she is the first person who comes to mind." Music serves as a pivotal connection to his heritage. "Music is my link to home," he states enthusiastically. "Particularly Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa. It’s not just entertainment for us; it is an essential part of our identity."



-Harmonies of Heritage: The Rhythmic Pulse of Identity



This cultural thread follows him in all aspects of life, grounding him and reminding him of his origins. "The rhythm serves as a reminder of the strength of my culture," he explains. "It represents the heartbeat of our people."

Far from his native land, Duran finds a sense of community that transcends geographic boundaries. "Being Hispanic links me to a broader family, wherever I may be," he explains. "It’s not just about tradition; it encompasses shared experiences and a mutual understanding of belonging."



This sense of communal identity is integral to his role in the military. "It parallels the way my mother raised me—we all work together. That sense of community and mutual support is equally vital in the Army," he reflects.

Sharing his culture through culinary delights and music has been a source of joy for Duran. "Introducing others to traditional dishes or artists such as Ozuna is a rewarding experience," he says. "It serves as a means to connect and share something deeply personal."



His advice for those navigating their connection to their heritage speaks to the individuality of each journey. "You don’t need to adhere to every tradition to maintain a connection," he advises. "Heritage is a personal journey. Whether through art, food, music, or literature, there are numerous ways to engage with and embrace your culture."



-Visions of Homecoming: Reconnecting with Roots



Looking to the future, Duran plans to reconnect with his roots in a meaningful way. "I aim to travel more, with a particular focus on visiting Hispanic countries," he states. "Returning to the Dominican Republic is certainly a priority on my list."



His connection to his heritage was fostered early, nurtured by family traditions. "My grandmother prepared ‘Habichuela con Dulce’ during the holidays," he shares. "It remains one of my most cherished memories."

The legacy of his mother's migration is a constant reminder of the strength and opportunities that define his life today. "Her strength is a constant presence in my daily life," he reflects. "Her decision to leave everything behind has significantly shaped who I have become."



That strength passed down from his mother, remains the legacy Duran carries proudly into his service in the U.S. Army.

