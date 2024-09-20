Dr. Lane Schultz, Vietnam Veteran and Endless Mountain senior vice president, speaks with 193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen, Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 22, 2024. Schultz provided a unique perspective on the challenges of post-war re-acclimation, reflecting on the horrifying experiences he faced during the war and how those difficulties followed him home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8655914
|VIRIN:
|240922-F-HD174-8543
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Tunnel Rat: A real life encounter [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.