    Vietnam Tunnel Rat: A real life encounter [Image 2 of 5]

    Vietnam Tunnel Rat: A real life encounter

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Dr. Lane Schultz, Vietnam Veteran and Endless Mountain senior vice president, speaks with 193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen, Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 22, 2024. Schultz provided a unique perspective on the challenges of post-war re-acclimation, reflecting on the horrifying experiences he faced during the war and how those difficulties followed him home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.

    Vietnam War
    Vietnam Veteran
    193 SOW

