Vietnam Tunnel Rat: A real life encounter

Dr. Lane Schultz, Vietnam Veteran and Endless Mountain senior vice president, speaks with 193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen, Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 22, 2024. Schultz provided a unique perspective on the challenges of post-war re-acclimation, reflecting on the horrifying experiences he faced during the war and how those difficulties followed him home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.