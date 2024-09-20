Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 20, 2024) The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean, September 20, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)