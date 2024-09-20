JMSDF PhotoEx

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 21, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class guided missile destroyer, JS Shimakaze (TV-3521) sails in formation with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), September, 21, 2024. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF continue to train together to improve interoperability and strengthen joint-capabilities. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security and is crucial to the mutual capability of responding to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)