    JMSDF PhotoEx [Image 11 of 20]

    JMSDF PhotoEx

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 21, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hatakaze-class guided missile destroyer, JS Shimakaze (TV-3521) sails in formation with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), September, 21, 2024. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF continue to train together to improve interoperability and strengthen joint-capabilities. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security and is crucial to the mutual capability of responding to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8655682
    VIRIN: 240921-N-II168-1488
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF PhotoEx [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PHOTOEX
    JMSDF
    US Navy
    II168

