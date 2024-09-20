Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 20, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the “Grey Hawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during carrier qualifications, September 20, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8655688
    VIRIN: 240920-N-II168-1040
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Carrier Qualifications [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    E2D
    II168
    Carrier CQ

