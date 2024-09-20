U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference

Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations come together for closing remarks at the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, CHODs provides senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific an opportunity to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
