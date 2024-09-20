U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference

Dr. Ashley Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, moderates the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multilateral organizations attended the conference, titled "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region," to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 18:43
|Photo ID:
|8655615
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-PC065-6003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
