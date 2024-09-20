U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior enlisted leaders attend a discussion during the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multilateral organizations attended the conference, titled "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region," to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)