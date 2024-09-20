Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference

    KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Senior enlisted leaders attend a discussion during the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multilateral organizations attended the conference, titled "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region," to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 18:43
    Photo ID: 8655622
    VIRIN: 240920-N-PC065-6052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KONA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts 2024 Chiefs of Defense Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CHODS
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download