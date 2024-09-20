Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 4 of 4]

    Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Caya 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech Sgt. Eric Smith, a firefighter with the 914th Civil Engineering Squadron, observes unit members participating in a Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, September 20, 2024, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. Members of the 914th were participating in Operation Bison Stampede. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Master Sgt Andrew Caya)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8655493
    VIRIN: 240920-F-KZ428-1004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Andrew Caya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReadyNow!

