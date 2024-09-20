Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Edward Mallwitz, a Dedicated Crew Chief with the 914th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reads an exercise inject card while 914th Air Refueling Wing Inspection Team Member Master Sgt. Alexander Coppola looks on during a Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, September 20, 2024, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. Members of the 914th were participating in Operation Bison Stampede. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Master Sgt Andrew Caya)