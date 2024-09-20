Members of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, brief employment of a defensive perimeter at a simulated Forward Operating Base, during a Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, September 20, 2024, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. Members of the 914th were participating in Operation Bison Stampede. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Master Sgt Andrew Caya)
|09.20.2024
|09.21.2024 15:08
|8655491
|240920-F-KZ428-1002
|7360x4912
|13.16 MB
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|3
|0
This work, Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Andrew Caya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.