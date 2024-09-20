Operation Bison Stampede at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, brief employment of a defensive perimeter at a simulated Forward Operating Base, during a Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, September 20, 2024, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. Members of the 914th were participating in Operation Bison Stampede. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Master Sgt Andrew Caya)