Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Greg Halsey speaks about his father Carl during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Carl Halsey Laboratory in China Lake, California, on Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8654997
    VIRIN: 240911-N-LR875-1280
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter
    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter
    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter
    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Earthquake Recovery
    Carl Halsey Laboratory
    China Lake Propulsion Laboratory
    NAWCWD Innovation
    Energetics and Explosives Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download