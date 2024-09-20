Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and contractor leadership join Greg Halsey in cutting the ribbon on the Carl Halsey Laboratory in China Lake, California, on Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8655000
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-LR875-5691
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter
