Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8654999 VIRIN: 240911-N-LR875-6027 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.99 MB Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Energetics program at China Lake opens explosive new chapter [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.