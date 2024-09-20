PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors applaud the speakers during the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) change of command ceremony during which Capt. Doug Langenberg relieved Capt. Colin Day as commanding officer, September 20. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)