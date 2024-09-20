Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command [Image 16 of 19]

    PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Capt. Doug Langenberg gives remarks during the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) change of command ceremony during which Langenberg relieved Capt. Colin Day, Sept. 20. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8654679
    VIRIN: 240920-N-UP745-2330
    Resolution: 5829x3886
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    PCU John F. Kennedy Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    Navy
    John F. Kennedy
    Change of Command
    JFK
    CVN 79
    JFKCOC2024

