Capt. Colin Day escorts his family members down the aisle during the change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). During the change of command ceremony, Capt. Doug Langenberg relieved Day, Sept. 20. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8654672
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-UP745-1478
|Resolution:
|5729x3819
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCU John F. Kennedy Hosts Change of Command Ceremony
