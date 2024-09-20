PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Colin Day escorts his family members down the aisle during the change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). During the change of command ceremony, Capt. Doug Langenberg relieved Day, Sept. 20. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)