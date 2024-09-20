Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) 63rd Annual Legion Week Prayer Breakfast [Image 9 of 9]

    5th SFG(A) 63rd Annual Legion Week Prayer Breakfast

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Martin Rainen 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Col. Brandon R. Moore, Chief of Recruiting and Accessions Division, gives his opening remarks as the keynote speaker for the 63rd annual Legion Week Prayer Breakfast at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Sept. 19, 2024. Reunion Week provides the opportunity for Soldiers, Families, friends, and alumni to come together for friendly competition and commemorate The Legion’s activation on Sept. 21, 1961. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:42
    VIRIN: 240919-A-YR619-1124
