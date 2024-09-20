Col. Brandon R. Moore, Chief of Recruiting and Accessions Division, gives his opening remarks as the keynote speaker for the 63rd annual Legion Week Prayer Breakfast at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Sept. 19, 2024. Reunion Week provides the opportunity for Soldiers, Families, friends, and alumni to come together for friendly competition and commemorate The Legion’s activation on Sept. 21, 1961. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8654501
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-YR619-1124
|Resolution:
|6664x4445
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFG(A) 63rd Annual Legion Week Prayer Breakfast [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Martin Rainen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.