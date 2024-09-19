Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, completes air drops over the the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.14, 2024. The C-130 Hercules aircraft demonstrated multiple capabilities like reversing, air drops and passes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)