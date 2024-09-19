Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sound of Speed Airshow [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sound of Speed Airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, taxis down the runway after completing air drops over the the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.14, 2024. The C-130 Hercules aircraft demonstrated multiple capabilities like reversing, air drops and passes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8653986
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-FP794-1090
    Resolution: 1721x1145
    Size: 317.69 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound of Speed Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sound of Speed Airshow
    Sound of Speed Airshow
    Sound of Speed Airshow
    Sound of Speed Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    ANG
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download