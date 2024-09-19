Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mister Mulligan, a Howard DGA-6 aircraft, taxis down the flight line in front of the crown at the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.14, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)