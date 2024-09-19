Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 6 of 6] [Image 6 of 6]

    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 6 of 6]

    KUWAIT

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Eric Smith (right), commander, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, congratulates Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hamad Al-Ajmi (left) on a long and successful career during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah is retiring after 27 years with the Kuwaiti Police. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:06
    VIRIN: 240626-A-OJ422-1091
