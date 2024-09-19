34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 6 of 6]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Smith (right), commander, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, congratulates Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hamad Al-Ajmi (left) on a long and successful career during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah is retiring after 27 years with the Kuwaiti Police. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)