34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Johnson (right), chief of staff, 364t Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presents Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hama Al-Ajmi (left) with a certificate of appreciation during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah is retiring after 27 years in service with the Kuwaiti Police. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)