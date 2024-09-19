34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6]

U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Johnson (right), chief of staff, 364t Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presents Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hama Al-Ajmi (left) with a certificate of appreciation during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah is retiring after 27 years in service with the Kuwaiti Police. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 09:06
Photo ID:
|8652769
VIRIN:
|240626-A-OJ422-1074
Resolution:
|6694x4463
Size:
|7.93 MB
Location:
|KW
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
