Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6] [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6]

    KUWAIT

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Johnson (right), chief of staff, 364t Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presents Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hama Al-Ajmi (left) with a certificate of appreciation during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah is retiring after 27 years in service with the Kuwaiti Police. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:06
    Photo ID: 8652769
    VIRIN: 240626-A-OJ422-1074
    Resolution: 6694x4463
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6] [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 1 of 6]
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 2 of 6]
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 3 of 6]
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 4 of 6]
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 5 of 6]
    34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 6 of 6]

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    ILARNG
    34DSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download