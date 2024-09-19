34th DSB Commander and senior leaders meet with Kuwaiti police chief [Photo 4 of 6]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Philip "Todd" Turner (right), commander, 49th Movement Control Battalion, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, present Kuwaiti Police Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hamad Al-Ajmi (left) a retirement gift of dates during a key leader engagement at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 26, 2024. Abdullah has served with the Kuwaiti Police for 27 years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)