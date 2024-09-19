BLT 1/5 Conducts Mission Rehearsal aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight deck ramp of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) before loading aircraft for a mission rehearsal while underway in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)