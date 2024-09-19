Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Mission Rehearsal aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 7]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Mission Rehearsal aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Mission Rehearsal aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crisis Response
    USMCNews
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Sea Passages
    Safe and Secure Sea

