BLT 1/5 Conducts Mission Rehearsal aboard USS Boxer

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Patino, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, sits in an MV-22B Osprey during a mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)