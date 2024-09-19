Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Day Movement Course [Image 9 of 9]

    Alpha Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    squad
    rifle
    BWT
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    buddy rush

