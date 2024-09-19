Alpha Company Day Movement Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mustafa Meyers, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs a recruit as he conducts the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
