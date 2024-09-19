Alpha Company Day Movement Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)