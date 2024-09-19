Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies [Image 3 of 4]

    PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joe Thibault of the National Guard Professional Education Center leads his team in the Arkansas National Guards Minuteman Day BBQ cook off hosted at Camp Robinson, Arkansas on 14 September, 2024. Minuteman day is a community day hosted by the Arkansas national guard that invites the community to participate in several events like fitness competitions, races, and a BBQ cook off.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8651812
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-EO467-3008
    Resolution: 6184x4123
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Arkansas

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    National Guard Professional Education Center
    PEC

