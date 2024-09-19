PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joe Thibault of the National Guard Professional Education Center leads his team in the Arkansas National Guards Minuteman Day BBQ cook off hosted at Camp Robinson, Arkansas on 14 September, 2024. Minuteman day is a community day hosted by the Arkansas national guard that invites the community to participate in several events like fitness competitions, races, and a BBQ cook off.