    PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies [Image 4 of 4]

    PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joe Thibault of the National Guard Professional Education Center leads his team in the Arkansas National Guards Minuteman Day BBQ cook off hosted at Camp Robinson, Arkansas on 14 September, 2024. Thibault and his team are awarded their first place trophy by Arkansas National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8651813
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-EO467-3091
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 972.47 KB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
