HON Jacobson and SMA hold a Senior NCO council

The Assistant Secretary of the Army, Installations, Energy and Environment, Rachel Jacobson and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer host a Senior noncommissioned officer Council at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 26, 2024. The Council was brought together to help inform and rewrite the Army’s Installations Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)