    HON Jacobson and SMA hold a Senior NCO council [Image 6 of 7]

    HON Jacobson and SMA hold a Senior NCO council

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Assistant Secretary of the Army, Installations, Energy and Environment, Rachel Jacobson and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer host a Senior noncommissioned officer Council at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 26, 2024. The Council was brought together to help inform and rewrite the Army’s Installations Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8650524
    VIRIN: 240826-A-WI099-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.31 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Housing
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    Army
    Senior NCO
    Army Installations Strategy
    Assistant Secretary of the United States Army

