Hawgsmoke 2024

U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 124th Fighter Wing prepare their aircraft for the Hawgsmoke flying competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, 13 September, 2024. Hawgsmoke was created by U.S. Air Force Col. Cliff Latta in 1996 who was the Operations Group Commander of the 110th Fighter Wing in Battle Creek Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)