Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawgsmoke 2024 [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hawgsmoke 2024

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 124th Fighter Wing prepare their aircraft for the Hawgsmoke flying competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, 13 September, 2024. Hawgsmoke was created by U.S. Air Force Col. Cliff Latta in 1996 who was the Operations Group Commander of the 110th Fighter Wing in Battle Creek Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8650173
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-LB832-1699
    Resolution: 7333x4889
    Size: 22.94 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024
    Hawgsmoke 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Warthog
    competition
    Idaho
    Hawgsmoke
    Idaho Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download