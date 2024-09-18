USS Somerset Holds 9/11 Memorial Onboard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) render honors to family members of Flight 93 Heroes during a memorial ceremony aboard Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony honored the 2,977 lives lost and the 40 heroes that perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Somerset is one of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the lives lost on 9/11. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Arigo)