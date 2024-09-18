Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Holds 9/11 Memorial Onboard [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Somerset Holds 9/11 Memorial Onboard

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Christian Gino Arigo 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Flowers sit in a vase during a memorial ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony honored the 2,977 lives lost and the 40 heroes that perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Somerset is one of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the lives lost on 9/11. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Arigo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 19:40
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Somerset Holds 9/11 Memorial Onboard [Image 4 of 4], by SN Christian Gino Arigo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    9/11
    Memorial Ceremony
    Heroes
    Namesake
    Flight 93
    USS Somerset

