USS Somerset Holds 9/11 Memorial Onboard

Seaman Izabella Blankenship, a native of Port Richey, Florida, places a flower in a vase during a memorial ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony honored the 2,977 lives lost and the 40 heroes that perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Somerset is one of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the lives lost on 9/11. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Christian Arigo)