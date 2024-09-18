Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training

240910-N-FR705-1023 NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, Nev. (Sept. 10, 2024) – A Sailor and Naval Aviator conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18 Super Hornet during Air Wing Fallon training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 on Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Sept. 10, 2024. NAS Fallon hosts the Navy’s premier integrated training facility, providing live, virtual and constructive training opportunities. For five weeks, CVW-5 mission-planned, rehearsed in a virtual environment, refined tactical plans and executed live-flight missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8649485
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-FR705-1023
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
