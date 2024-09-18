Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Gavin Graham 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    240906-N-FR705-1006 NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, Nev. (Sept. 6, 2024) – Naval Aviators prepare for flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 during Air Wing Fallon training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 on Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Sept. 6, 2024. NAS Fallon hosts the Navy’s premier integrated training facility, providing live, virtual and constructive training opportunities. For five weeks, CVW-5 mission-planned, rehearsed in a virtual environment, refined tactical plans and executed live-flight missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8649484
    VIRIN: 240906-N-FR705-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training [Image 5 of 5], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training
    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training
    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training
    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training
    Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download