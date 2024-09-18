Carrier Air Wing 5 Completes Air Wing Fallon Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-FR705-1314 NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, Nev. (Aug. 29, 2024) – An F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 flies during Air Wing Fallon training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 on Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Aug. 29, 2024. NAS Fallon hosts the Navy’s premier integrated training facility, providing live, virtual and constructive training opportunities. For five weeks, CVW-5 mission-planned, rehearsed in a virtual environment, refined tactical plans and executed live-flight missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)