Strategic Leadership: Division Leadership Assessment Program Tactical Decisions Game

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Carpenter, an infantry officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, creates an operations order during the tactical decisions game as part of the Division Leadership Assessment Program on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2024. DLAP is a program that consists of multiple training events to ensure infantry officers, newly assigned to 2d MARDIV, are mentally, morally and physically fit for command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)